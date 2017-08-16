Not only did Cambridge Analytica play an important role in Comrade Trumpski's narrow electoral college win, but Facebook and Google also helped Cambridge Analytica in their efforts. Millions of dollars can buy you almost anything, and this is where all the campaign money went (some that probably came from Russia).
Data Firm Says âSecret Sauceâ Aided Trump; Many Scoff - The New York Times
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Aug 16, 2017 12:33 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment