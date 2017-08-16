Newsvine

TruePatriot

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 28 Comments: 18032 Since: Mar 2011

Data Firm Says âSecret Sauceâ Aided Trump; Many Scoff - The New York Times

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by TruePatriot View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Wed Aug 16, 2017 12:33 PM
Discuss:

Not only did Cambridge Analytica play an important role in Comrade Trumpski's narrow electoral college win, but Facebook and Google also helped Cambridge Analytica in their efforts. Millions of dollars can buy you almost anything, and this is where all the campaign money went (some that probably came from Russia).

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor