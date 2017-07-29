An overview of the firings, resignations and withdrawn nominations of the Trump White House - The Washington Post

Jeb Bush once famously argued against Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy by calling Trump a “chaos candidate,” who, if elected, would be a “chaos president.”

...Jan. 30. Trump fires Sally Yates, the acting attorney general, when Yates makes clear that she won’t ask the Department of Justice to defend Trump’s immigration ban. Yates was also pivotal in drawing the White House’s attention to national security adviser Michael Flynn’s apparent misrepresentations of his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

Feb. 13. Michael Flynn resigns after 23 days on the job. Flynn’s resignation came after Vice President Pence told CBS News in an interview that Flynn hadn’t discussed sanctions with the ambassador, which he apparently had.

March 2. Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from any decisions involving Russian meddling in the 2016 election because of his role on Trump’s campaign.

March 10. Sessions abruptly asks 46 U.S. attorneys to tender their resignations, not in itself an unusual move. Preet Bharara, U.S. Attorney for New York’s Southern District, refuses to comply and is fired. He’d been told by Trump that he could retain his position when the two met in November at Trump Tower.

May 9. FBI director James Comey is fired by Trump. His successor has not yet been confirmed.

May 30. White House communications director Mike Dubke resigns after three months on the job.

July 6. The director of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub resigns. He later tells the New York Times that he worries the U.S. is “close to a laughingstock” when it comes to holding other countries to high ethical standards.

July 20. Mark Corallo, spokesman for the legal team defending Trump on the Russia investigation, resigns. Lead attorney Marc Kasowitz steps back from that position.

July 21. Press secretary Sean Spicer resigns after Anthony Scaramucci is hired to replace Dubke.

July 25. Assistant press secretary Michael Short resigns after Scaramucci suggests he’s about to be fired.

July 28. Chief of staff Reince Priebus is replaced with John Kelly, who runs the Department of Homeland Security. Priebus claims to have resigned on Thursday.