Why Republicans Cannot Replace the ACA, Or Accomplish Anything Else

Seeded by TruePatriot
Seeded on Sun Jul 23, 2017 3:10 PM
It is easy to use delusions to obstruct and destroy. Building something is hard. Building something valuable means thinking about consequences and confronting weaknesses in an ideological framework. Building something invites consequences. Republicans cannot govern because Republicans lack any respect for facts. Tilting at windmills is much easier than constructing them.

