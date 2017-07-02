Newsvine

Frank Rich: Nixon, Trump, and How a Presidency Ends

View Original Article: New York Magazine
Seeded on Sun Jul 2, 2017 2:46 PM
Here are some highlights:

  •  "One should note that Nixon and Trump were both beneficiaries of dirty tricks hatched by Roger Ailes and Roger Stone."
  • "In a move that would have floored Nixon, Trump was stupid enough to publicly ask Russia to hack Clinton on his behalf. If it turns out that Trump’s campaign did collude with a foreign adversary to undermine the election — whether through hacking or other means — Clapper and others who judge Trump’s potential crimes as worse than Watergate will be easily vindicated."

“I will tell you this, Russia: If you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” the Republican nominee said at a news conference in Florida. “I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.” 

  • "If Trump knew history, he also would have known that it was a self-impaling blunder to try to enlist the director of national intelligence, Dan Coats, and the NSA director, Mike Rogers, to intervene in an investigation on his behalf."

Also see: New reports raise some big questions about Michael Flynn and Russian hackers -- https://www.vox.com/2017/6/29/15896582/trump-russia-michael-flynn-wsj

 

