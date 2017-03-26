Trump aides ordered to keep materials showing contact with Russia - NY Daily News

On the heels of James Woolsey's revelations about Mike Flynn's kidnapping plans (https://thinkprogress.org/report-flynn-discussed-illegal-kidnapping-of-exiled-turkish-dissident-deb36c4a3c7a#.t6dkl8pnx )

Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 7:05 PM

White House staff ordered to keep all materials that may show Russia meddled with 2016 election

WASHINGTON — The White House counsel’s office has instructed the President’s aides to preserve materials that could be connected to Russian interference in the 2016 election and related issues, three administration officials said Wednesday.

The memo, sent to White House staff on Tuesday, follows a request from Senate Democrats last week asking the White House — as well as law enforcement agencies — to keep all materials involving contacts that Trump’s administration, campaign and transition team — or anyone acting on their behalf — have had with Russian government officials or their associates.

The Senate Intelligence Committee also made a similar request to the White House and agencies. The three administration officials who confirmed that White House staffers were instructed to comply did so on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the counsel’s office memo publicly.