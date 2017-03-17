Can Democrats Turn Activism Into Votes? Special Elections Might Be A Clue : NPR

URGENT

Greetings fellow progressives,

In regard to upcoming special elections to replace Republicans appointed to the Trump Tyranny Team, here is your mission should you choose to accept it. First create buzz, donate, etc. to Democrats running in these elections.

The good news is Dems already won in Delaware, but our work is not done by far... In order of dates, special elections are as follows:

April 11th Kansas 4th District -- Support James Thompson (D)

Conservatives to smear are Ron Estes (R) & Chris Rockhold (L)

May 25th Montana At Large District -- Support Rob Quist (D)

Republican to smear is Greg Gianforte

June 20th Georgia 6th District -- Support Jon Ossof (D)

Bob Gray (R) & Bruce LeVall (R) are the most pro-Trump (at least openly) so make sure to find (or make-up) dirt on these guys and do your thing on social media. They still have primaries on April 18th so we don't know the final candidates yet...

For names of Republicans, please refer to the article below: http://politics.blog.ajc.com/2017/02/13/who-is-in-the-race-to-replace-tom-price-in-georgias-6th-district/

June 20th South Carolina 5th District -- Support Vincent Sheeheen (D)

The primary has not yet occurred. Republican candidates are Ralph Norman, Tom Mullikan, Sheri Few, and Kris Wampler