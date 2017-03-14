Testing Poe's Law: Can Trump supporters detect BS? - Skeptical Science

I'm re-posting this because Dems need to fight fire with fire, or at least fight back using data mining, social, and new ways people get information.

It's been going on for a long time, the conspiracy theories, Hate Radio and Faux News that disregard journalistic standards, and now the complete inability to discern truth from fact. Largely because the rightwing has been brainwashed not to believe experts, academics and scientists, etc.

Faith in our government and institutions have long been eroded as well from the FDA to the EPA and global initiatives such as the UN. Now Don the Con has attacked the integrity of intelligence agencies, former President Obama, and now the CBO.

Al Gore's new book addresses these problems and I wonder if we as a nation can recover from the lack of Rule of Reason. See my post below for a way you can help.