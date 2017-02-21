Shadow president or mere shadow? In Europe, Pence seeks to reassure allies unnerved by Trump. - The Washington Post

By Ashley Parker and Michael Birnbaum February 19 at 3:18 PM

BRUSSELS — Diplomats and leaders across Europe had one crucial — if unstated — question for Vice President Pence when he visited Munich and Brussels this weekend: Is he the shadow president or a mere shadow of the president?

And if the mission of Pence’s trip abroad was clear — to reassure worried allies this weekend that, yes, despite what his boss may say, the United States remains committed to the security of Europe and to the historic transatlantic partnership — Pence’s role was anything but.

Although the vice president repeatedly stressed that he was speaking on behalf of President Trump, the two men indeed seemed as though they were separated by an ocean.