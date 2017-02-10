Governor picks 'Big Luther' Strange to replace Sessions - POLITICO

We are focused on the constitutional crisis at the national level with Agent Chaos in the White House. But crisis exists in the states as well.

First was Michigan filing bankruptcy and effectively becoming a Republican dictatorship, followed by the Flint water scandal that resulted in deaths from Legionaries Disease. Very serious!

More recently was the Republican power grab in North Carolina where Republicans broke their promise to Democrats to roll back the infamous "bathroom law." And then proceeding to block the new Democratic governor from making appointments, in particular oversight of elections in the counties.

Now we have Republican quid pro quo going on in Alabama. There the governor has been under investigation for an affair and related ethics violations. The AG conducting the investigation was just given Jeff Sessions empty seat by the governor, who will now appoint a new AG that will not investigate him either.

It's not just corruption in the White House. The Republican Party is rotten through and through. People say they want to end corruption and drain the swamp. Will they reelect these Republican politicians at the state level?

Stay tuned...